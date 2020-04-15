How to check your coronavirus stimulus check status

What’s normally known as Tax Day became pay day for millions of Americans Wednesday.

The government expected up to 80 million people to receive their economic stimulus money Wednesday.

But some of you are still waiting.

In case you forgot, April 15 is usually Tax Day.

A day when some people would be mailing in money to the IRS.

But on April 15, people are looking for money from the IRS in their bank accounts.

"Thought it was probably going to be in there, but, you know, no, I guess I am going to be waiting for a little bit," said Chris McFall, lives in Florence.

Chris McFall said he was hopeful to see another $1,200 in his bank account Wednesday morning.

When he didn't he went to the IRS website to check his status and got this error.

"I went to the website, and checked it and didn't see anything. It just gave me a message saying basically, we don't have your information at this time or something like that," said McFall.

He was not alone. Many other who posted to the WAAY 31 News facebook page got the same error message or had issues.

I spoke to a media representative from the IRS who said it’s not answering questions or giving interviews.

She directed me to visit the IRS coronavirus website.

The site didn't include any information on who to contact if you had questions about the status of your payment.

Others WAAY 31 spoke with who did not want to go on camera told me the website worked fine for them.

McFall’s glad to hear other people got their money and hopes his is on the way soon.

"Hopefully I'll get it this week, or next week or something," said Chris McFall, lives in Florence.

As a reminder, the tax deadline was extended to July 15th.

Here is the website where you can check your payment status: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments