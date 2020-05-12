How many shoppers in Limestone County are wearing masks to stores?

Over the past week, we've seen some grocery chains require customers to wear masks inside, but not all have adopted the policy.

We wanted to see just how many people are wearing masks while out in public. About a month ago, we counted the number of people who entered three stores with and without masks on. By our count, less than half of the customers wore masks.

On Tuesday, we did a redo.

After visiting an Aldi, a Family Dollar, and Hometown Grocery in Athens, WAAY 31 still saw more people without masks than with masks on, despite CDC guidance.

"I'm just concerned with my husband's health and my health," said shopper, Terry Chittam.

Terry Chittam tells WAAY 31 she started wearing a mask to the grocery store when the pandemic started.

"You're close to people as you pass the aisles and you can't stay the six feet all the time,' said Chittam.

WAAY 31 wanted to find out if she was in the majority.

The first place we went to was the Aldi on Highway 72 in Athens. WAAY 31's Casey Albritton sat in the parking lot for half an hour and counted 22 people wearing masks and 28 not wearing masks. That's roughly half.

Next was Hometown Grocery in Athens. We counted only 16 people wearing masks and 42 who didn't. Only about 28 percent of shoppers wore masks here.

The last stop was the Family Dollar on Jefferson Street, where about one in every three customers wore a mask. We counted seven people wearing masks and 13 people who did not.

Chittam says she hopes more people start to wear masks while out in public.

"For the people that are sickly that have issues, just try to protect them," said Chittam.

To protect yourself, you don't have to have a medical-grade mask. The CDC states while N-95 masks are more protective, cloth masks will also help keep you safe from germs.