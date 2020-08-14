Here’s what will happen to UAH students who break the mask-wearing rule

WAAY 31 learned how the University of Alabama in Huntsville plans on disciplining students who break mandatory masking rules.

You get a letter for a first offense, a formal conduct charge for second and third offenses, and suspension for up to a year is possible on a fourth offense

"We want to keep everyone safe and that's why the guidelines are there," said Jessica Hunter, UAH student body president.

She knows this school year includes wearing a face covering on campus, social distancing and restricting large gatherings.

The entire University of Alabama system released how schools should deal with students who break the rules.

"In those steps leading up to it, they can get through to any students having a hard time understanding why they are in place. But I don’t think it’s necessarily too harsh because if you are refusing to follow the guidelines, you are putting yourself at risk, you’re putting anyone you are interacting with at risk," said Hunter.

There are signs all around campus reminding students and staff members to social distance and to wear a mask. Hunter says she understands why these safety protocols are in place.

"The enforcement is to keep our campus safe, it’s to prevent the spread, to hopefully prevent a potential outbreak, so I do think it’s really fair because, by coming back there is the risk of spreading," said Hunter.

Hunter said she is excited to be back on campus, even if it means standing apart from friends and wearing a mask.

"It’s a little bit different, but we’re still doing our best to keep the normal traditions, the normal campus community engagement and still make this a really fun and exciting semester," said Hunter.

Classes for students at UAH start Aug 19.

For a full look at the enforcement of the policy, click here.