How Marshall Space Flight Center is handling coronavirus

WAAY reached out to the Alabama Public Health Department Saturday to see if the Marshall Space Flight Center coronavirus case is the same case out of Limestone County. Dr. Karen Landers told me they can't confirm that, they only report counties where a person is from, but they do trace the person, who tests positive for coronavirus.

Jennifer Stanfield with Marshall Space Flight Center Public Affairs told WAAY, employees are encouraged to go to nasapeople.nasa.gov to stay up to date on what the center is doing to protect workers from coronavirus. In addition to the space center, Red Sone Arsenal is making changes because of the coronavirus being in North Alabama. Those changes include, guards no longer physically handling access cards, plus the suspension of recreational badges, extra curricular activities and religious services. With the disease finally in North Aabama, Madison resident Ethan Lynch said he isn't shocked.

"Not really, I think there was already cases here, we just haven't tested enough for them," Lynch said. "So other than maybe buying a little bit of extra food at the grocery store just in case, I'm not doing anything terribly different, probably not hugging friends every time I see them or anything."

Jody Singer, said in a statement "The center is moving into "Stage 3" of the agency's response framework.That means that access to the center will now be restricted to "Mission-essential personnel only." Marshall has not released any additional information about the individual.