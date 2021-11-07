Hospitals in Alabama are in critical need of blood donations

Hospitals across Alabama have such a low supply of blood, the Alabama Hospital Association said it's at a crisis level.

Lifesouth supplies blood to all 17 hospitals in North Alabama. Throughout the pandemic, they've been in desperate need of blood donations.

“Usually, once school starts ramping back up and people start getting back to normal, we see an uptick in donations," said the District Community Development Coordinator, Kami Mitchell. "We haven’t seen that uptick this year."

Mitchell said they've been in an emergency appeal since June of 2020. Meaning, hospitals have less than two days worth of blood supply when they're supposed to have 3-5 days worth.

Mitchell said they're seeing fewer people come in each day to donate.

“When blood is not on our shelves, we have cancer patients that have to defer treatment. So, you’re talking about loved ones who are already at a really, really critical point in their life, needing that lifesaving serum of platelets or blood, or whatever they’re needing, and then being told that they can’t do that because there’s not enough blood on the shelves and that’s heartbreaking.”

She said when someone's in a car accident, they usually need about 42 units of blood.

According to the Red Cross, someone's in need of blood every two seconds.

Each blood donation can save up to three lives.

Morris Hornbuckle rolled up his sleeve on Sunday. He said it's an easy way to help out a person in need.

“It’s something I can do that doesn’t cost me money that contributes to society in a respect," said Hornbuckle.

There's no better time than now to be someone's saving grace according to Mitchell.

“Christmas is coming up, holidays are coming up, so what better gift can you give than to give the gift of life," she said.

All of the Lifesouth blood donations stay in North Alabama. Donating to them is saving the lives of your own neighbors.