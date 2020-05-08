Clear
Hospitality and leisure industry at highest unemployment rate since 1988

The hospitality and leisure industry lost nearly half its jobs. That's more than 7.7 million positions, like waiters, bartenders, and hotel employees.

Posted: May 8, 2020 4:30 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

According to the U.S. unemployment report published today. The hospitality and leisure industry lost nearly half its jobs. That's more than 7.7 million positions, like waiters, bartenders, and hotel employees. It's the highest unemployment rate in the industry since 1988!

The manager at Comfort Inn, says she's had to temporarily let go of some of the kitchen employees, and cleaning crews haven't been working as many hours, because reservations are so scarce.

"We would normally be at occupancy or over and we are down to like we're down to hardly any rooms. We are lucky to see ten people come through the hotel," said manager, Ashley Rhame.

Ashley Rhame works at Comfort Inn Decatur-Priceville. She says the hotel is taking a huge hit from the Coronavirus.

"I never expected anything like this to happen. This is just crazy," said Rhame.

She says the hotel has had to temporarily lay off kitchen staff.

"We no longer have the full breakfast like we used to. It's all prepackaged, that way there's not a whole bunch of touching," said Rhame.

Cleaning crews are barely working anymore.

"They're all here, they weren't let go, but with five or ten rooms to clean a day, that's not very long," said Rhame.

Hotels aren't the only places being impacted though.

"Our lodge is running a very low occupancy rate right now. On the weekends, we may be about 10% to 15% but on the weekdays, we're five percent or lower," said Chad Davis with Alabama State Parks.

Chad Davis works with the Alabama State Parks.

He says Joe Wheeler State Park lodging and restaurants are seeing some changes too.

"We weren't getting any takeout orders or curbside service, so we had to reduce some employees in that area, the restaurant," said Davis.

Rhame says she hopes things will get better, but the hotel industry will never be the same.

"The old people, I don't think they are going to get out as much as they used to," said Rhame.

Rhame tells WAAY 31 the hotel is taking all cleaning precautions recommended by the CDC so that when travel does pick up, her customers are safe.

Most Popular Stories

