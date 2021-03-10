Huntsville Hospital patients now allowed two visitors at a time

Huntsville Hospital patients are now allowed two visitors at a time, but visitor limitations could actually become the new normal.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said on Wednesday that he does not see the hospital returning to the days of having many visitors visit one patient in a day.

Spillers says patients recover better when people are not coming in and out of their rooms all day. It's also easier for nurses to take care of patients with less visitors.

Spillers says there would be certain circumstances that would allow for more visitors.

"Rare circumstance, maybe end of life when you got some family members there or you're dealing with something like that. There's a newborn baby, something like that, but in most cases, I would see two visitors, no more than, visitors at a time is probably a pretty good policy," said Spillers.

Spillers says the logistics of that potential new normal of having fewer hospital visitors still needs to be figured out before that time comes. Huntsville Hospital will also extend its mask policy even after a statewide mandate ends next month.

Spillers said he expects their hospitals to continue with mask policies far beyond Apr. 9 when the statewide mask mandate is lifted. He says wearing masks are good hospital practice and even mentioned that hospital staff probably should have looked at wearing them in the past.

As of right now, though, he says there is no change to the current hospital masking policy.

"The last thing you want to do is have a loved one in for some procedure and you walk in and possibly give them the flu or give them something else. And a mask does help those things, and that's why we wear masks in hospitals and always have," said Spillers.

Spillers says the masking policy for the long term has not been decided upon yet.