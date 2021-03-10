Clear

Huntsville Hospital patients now allowed two visitors at a time

Hospital patients are now allowed two visitors at a time, but visitor limitations could actually become the new normal.

Posted: Mar 10, 2021 7:43 PM
Updated: Mar 10, 2021 8:02 PM
Posted By: Bridget Divers

Huntsville Hospital patients are now allowed two visitors at a time, but visitor limitations could actually become the new normal.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said on Wednesday that he does not see the hospital returning to the days of having many visitors visit one patient in a day.

Spillers says patients recover better when people are not coming in and out of their rooms all day. It's also easier for nurses to take care of patients with less visitors.

Spillers says there would be certain circumstances that would allow for more visitors.

"Rare circumstance, maybe end of life when you got some family members there or you're dealing with something like that. There's a newborn baby, something like that, but in most cases, I would see two visitors, no more than, visitors at a time is probably a pretty good policy," said Spillers.

Spillers says the logistics of that potential new normal of having fewer hospital visitors still needs to be figured out before that time comes. Huntsville Hospital will also extend its mask policy even after a statewide mandate ends next month.

Spillers said he expects their hospitals to continue with mask policies far beyond Apr. 9 when the statewide mask mandate is lifted. He says wearing masks are good hospital practice and even mentioned that hospital staff probably should have looked at wearing them in the past.

As of right now, though, he says there is no change to the current hospital masking policy.

"The last thing you want to do is have a loved one in for some procedure and you walk in and possibly give them the flu or give them something else. And a mask does help those things, and that's why we wear masks in hospitals and always have," said Spillers.

Spillers says the masking policy for the long term has not been decided upon yet.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 65°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 500616

Reported Deaths: 10186
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson721701407
Mobile36473743
Madison32754474
Tuscaloosa24485423
Montgomery22860525
Shelby22337220
Baldwin19962290
Lee15087161
Calhoun13977296
Morgan13813256
Etowah13435327
Marshall11465215
Houston10155264
Elmore9557191
Limestone9454140
St. Clair9072228
Cullman9025183
Lauderdale8636214
DeKalb8518176
Talladega7658167
Walker6625264
Jackson6558104
Autauga637192
Blount6255128
Colbert6014122
Coffee5273104
Dale4689107
Russell409534
Franklin401380
Covington3999108
Chilton3928104
Escambia380173
Tallapoosa3645143
Clarke344753
Chambers3435112
Dallas3427142
Pike293273
Marion290996
Lawrence286588
Winston259268
Bibb246658
Marengo245458
Geneva240970
Pickens226757
Barbour214751
Hale213070
Fayette203058
Butler202066
Henry183741
Cherokee178441
Monroe166939
Randolph165541
Washington157236
Macon148145
Crenshaw147455
Clay146454
Cleburne140341
Lamar134033
Lowndes133751
Wilcox123226
Bullock117738
Conecuh107224
Perry106527
Sumter100932
Coosa90524
Greene89032
Choctaw56123
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 785242

Reported Deaths: 11588
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby881671519
Davidson82477881
Knox46676590
Hamilton40888464
Rutherford38972391
Williamson25588204
Sumner21638323
Montgomery17591213
Out of TN1729199
Wilson16732212
Unassigned15907127
Sullivan14559275
Blount14247185
Bradley13165141
Washington12890234
Maury12301162
Sevier12218165
Putnam10685170
Madison10161232
Robertson9067122
Anderson8140159
Hamblen8111167
Greene7330147
Tipton6995104
Coffee6466115
Dickson6323107
Gibson6210141
Cumberland6151123
Carter6015155
McMinn598693
Roane596296
Bedford5866121
Loudon576766
Jefferson5741119
Lawrence558784
Monroe541592
Warren533878
Hawkins530298
Dyer5255102
Franklin479285
Fayette470074
Obion437495
Lincoln417462
Rhea417273
Cocke406496
Cheatham399345
Marshall394057
Campbell385159
Weakley380860
Giles376797
Henderson362774
Carroll349681
White340767
Hardeman339865
Macon338973
Hardin332864
Lauderdale310143
Henry302175
Marion297345
Scott289944
Wayne289030
Overton287558
Claiborne286771
McNairy269453
Hickman268542
DeKalb267751
Haywood265260
Smith258936
Grainger245346
Trousdale240422
Morgan232138
Fentress230444
Johnson217538
Chester203248
Bledsoe201910
Crockett197447
Unicoi182447
Polk180722
Cannon179531
Union174934
Grundy171130
Lake167926
Sequatchie158326
Humphreys156521
Decatur154537
Benton151439
Lewis147825
Meigs127623
Jackson125835
Stewart125025
Clay107231
Houston103832
Perry103728
Moore94717
Van Buren80020
Pickett74823
Hancock50112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events