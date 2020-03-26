Hometown Heroes: Huntsville photographer captures joy during a time of isolation

During a time of self-quarantine, one Huntsville photographer is using her talents to capture memories for some families, and helping give back.

Standing at least six feet away, Sarah Buchanan is still doing what she loves, by capturing joy.

"Taking family pictures is something that is a normal thing to do," Buchanan said. "Right now is not a normal time at all, for anyone."

She is taking part in what is called #FrontStepsProject. It is where a photographer takes photos of a family in exchange for a donation to a non-profit.

When Kristen Statler came across the project online, it felt personal to her.

"I have an autoimmune disease," Statler said.

She used this moment not only to urge people to stay at home, but show appreciation for essential workers. Her children even dressed up as some of them.

"They love the idea of being able to dress up and say thank you," Statler said.

For Buchanan, she said she is thankful she is able to continue doing what she loves, all while supporting her community.

"Even though, I have to stay in the yard and I can't give hugs, just getting to share those smiles with people and knowing that I'm getting to be playful," Buchanan said.

The project is picking up popularity across North Alabama. Buchanan said she has had nearly 200 families sign up and is determined to continue doing it for free, as long as people continue to give back.

Click here to view the project and learn what organizations families chose to give back to.