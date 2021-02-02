Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro giving out 600 surprise coronavirus vaccine doses

Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro announced Tuesday that it has received unexpected doses of coronavirus vaccine that will allow it to vaccinate 600 people.

The facility plans to administer 300 vaccines Wednesday and 300 more on Friday.

Only health care workers are people 75 and older will be eligible. This will be first come, first served.

If you fall into either category, patients will start being seen at 9 a.m. in the main lobby, 380 Woods Cove Road, Scottsboro.

Bring your photo ID and insurance card.