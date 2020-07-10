High turnout seen as North Alabama clinic resumes free drive-up coronavirus testing

A healthcare clinic in North Alabama switched back to daily drive-up coronavirus testing Monday after weeks of different testing strategies, drawing large crowds in the few days it has been open.

“Monday, we tested 300, Tuesday around 350 and yesterday around 400 people,” said Mark Moore, Director of Development and Marketing for Thrive Alabama.

Thrive Alabama has been offering coronavirus testing since March, but they have changed their testing sites over the months.

Moore says that after doing initial drive-up testing in partnership with Huntsville Hospital and the City of Huntsville, Thrive Alabama began bringing coronavirus testing to the community. Prior to this week, Thrive Alabama moved their testing sites to target less accessible populations.

“So we might go to a church in north Huntsville or a church in deep south Huntsville or we went to the Boys and Girls Club or we went to the homeless camps. So, we could do kind of a roaming kind of thing to try and touch different people, especially people with transportation issues and also just to try and make it more convenient for people,” he said.

In one coronavirus testing event in the community in partnership with First Baptist Church in Huntsville, Moore says Thrive Alabama provided Spanish translators on site to help with language access for all.

At their current drive-up testing location at John Hunt Park, Moore says paperwork is available in English and Spanish each day. He says Spanish translators are on site some days depending on their availability.

The move back to drive-up testing at John Hunt Park comes after a large spike in coronavirus cases necessitated a large-scale testing facility once again.

“Last week is when the numbers in Huntsville just skyrocketed and so the city and Huntsville Hospital got together and said let’s do it again. We’re just able to test a lot more people when we work together like that at a bigger location,” Moore said.

Moving forward, Moore predicts that coronavirus testing sites could move again depending on the demand.

“I expect that every week they will gauge whether we do it at John Hunt Park or if we go back to a smaller thing where we move around the community or do it at a local church. I think they’ll make that determination every week just to make sure that as many people in as many places are having access,” he said.

For now, drive-up coronavirus testing continues at 9 a.m. daily. They ask that people bring identification and an insurance card, but there is no co-pay and it is free for the uninsured.

To find out more, click here.