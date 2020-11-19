High schools in Huntsville City Schools to revert back to staggered schedule after Thanksgiving

All high schools in the Huntsville City Schools system will revert to a staggered learning schedule after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley made the announcement at the beginning of the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education meeting Thursday night.

This starts on Monday, Nov. 30, and will be in place for the remainder of the semester. Currently, Jemison High, Columbia High and Huntsville High are doing fully remote learning.

"We've noticed that the trend or the pattern has been mainly with our high schools, in terms of exposures. Right now, we have had at this point in time, we've had every one of our high schools that actually have been in remote at some point," Finley said.

The district says the announcement applies to all high school students who are not enrolled in Huntsville Virtual Academy.

A statement from Huntsville City Schools said "Administrators cited an increase in COVID-19 transmission rates among high school students and staffing considerations as the reasons for returning to the staggered schedule."

Further details about the staggered schedule are available in the district’s reset plan.

You can find the Huntsville City Schools coronavirus dashboard here. You can watch Thursday's Board of Education meeting here.

