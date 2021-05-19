Muscle Shoals student proud to get vaccine as his dad nears 200 days in hospital fighting Covid-19

One school stepped up the fight against Covid-19 on Wednesday, with Muscle Shoals High School hosting a vaccine clinic for students.

One student in particular had a pressing reason to roll up his sleeve.

"The way I think about it is the sooner that everyone is vaccinated and the sooner that everyone has got a dose of the vaccine, then that's the sooner that life will get back to normal," says high school sophomore Braden Mauldin

No one wants life to return to normal more than Braden. His father is currently in the hospital battling the coronavirus.

"My dad has been in the hospital for a little over 170 days with the coronavirus," Braden said.

His dad has been fighting Covid-19 since Thanksgiving. So for him, getting the vaccine seemed like a no-brainer.

"I just felt like it was the best thing that I could do to keep me safe and keep the people around me safe," Braden said.

He's grateful that Muscle Shoals High School is bringing the vaccine to him and his classmates..

"That's a really big thing because there's some people that just don't have time to go and make an appointment and go and get the vaccine, so having it here is very convenient for people who can't go places and do things," he said.

Muscle Shoals High School is the first school system in North Alabama to offer a clinic like this.

About 50 students got the shot, and they will need to return to the high school in two weeks to get their second dose.

Since that date will fall over summer break, the school system will send out plenty of reminders to make sure all of the students return to get fully vaccinated.