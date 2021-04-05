Here’s which North Alabama schools will require face masks after April 9

After Alabama's face mask mandate ends Apr. 9, it’s up to individual school districts to decide whether or not to keep a policy in place.
Some districts are still questioning whether or not they'll keep their requirements, while others have already made a decision.
We’ll continue to update this list as more districts release plans.
Masks are required:
- Florence City Schools
- Huntsville City Schools
- Madison City Schools
- Madison County Schools
- Morgan County Schools
- Muscle Shoals City Schools
- Russellville City Schools
- Sheffield City Schools
Masks not required (Students and employees have the option to wear masks if they’d like to):
- Albertville City Schools
- Colbert County Schools
- DeKalb County Schools
- Lauderdale County Schools
- Tuscumbia City Schools
We are still waiting for official plans from the following districts: Athens City Schools, Boaz City Schools, Decatur City Schools, Fort Payne City Schools, Franklin County Schools, Guntersville City Schools, Hartselle City Schools, Lawrence County Schools, Limestone County Schools, Marshall County Schools and Scottsboro City Schools
RELATED STORIES:
List of school districts that will or won't require masks after April 9th
Huntsville City Schools will still require masks, for now
Alabama mask-wearing order ends April 9; more hospital, nursing home visitors OK now