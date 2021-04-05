Here’s which North Alabama schools will require face masks after April 9

After Alabama's face mask mandate ends Apr. 9, it’s up to individual school districts to decide whether or not to keep a policy in place.

Some districts are still questioning whether or not they'll keep their requirements, while others have already made a decision.

We’ll continue to update this list as more districts release plans.

Masks are required:

Florence City Schools

Huntsville City Schools

Madison City Schools

Madison County Schools

Morgan County Schools

Muscle Shoals City Schools

Russellville City Schools

Sheffield City Schools

Masks not required (Students and employees have the option to wear masks if they’d like to):

Albertville City Schools

Colbert County Schools

DeKalb County Schools

Lauderdale County Schools

Tuscumbia City Schools

We are still waiting for official plans from the following districts: Athens City Schools, Boaz City Schools, Decatur City Schools, Fort Payne City Schools, Franklin County Schools, Guntersville City Schools, Hartselle City Schools, Lawrence County Schools, Limestone County Schools, Marshall County Schools and Scottsboro City Schools

