Here’s where you can get the coronavirus vaccine in North Alabama

The vaccine is recommended for citizens 12 years old and up.

Posted: Jul 27, 2021 4:46 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Many Alabama residents who qualify to receive the coronavirus vaccine have yet to do so.

If you’ve decided to get vaccinated, click HERE to search for the most convenient locations near where you live.

You also can call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 888-720-7489). Help is available in English, Spanish, and many other languages.

The Disability Information and Access Line (DIAL) is: 1-888-677-1199.

The vaccine is available free to all people living in the United States, regardless of their immigration or health insurance status.

According to Vaccines.gov:

If you have difficulty reaching a vaccination site, you may be able to get an in-home vaccination.

Contact these services to see if they offer in-home COVID-19 vaccinations in your area:

  • Your doctor or health care provider
  • Hotline for Medicare recipients at 1-800-633-4227 (TTY 1-877-486-2048)
  • Your state health department or call 211
  • Disability Information and Access Line (DIAL) 1-888-677-1199
  • Services for older adults and their families Eldercare Locator or 1-800-677-1116

