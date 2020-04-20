Here's what your WAAY 31 friends are watching for escapes from coronavirus

After weeks of extra time at home due to coronavirus restrictions, the staff at WAAY 31 thought you might be running out of things to watch to get mental vacations from thinking and worrying about the pandemic.

Below you’ll find what some of us are watching in case you need some new ideas. Many of them are available in multiple places, so just give the title a quick Google to see where you can watch it.

Kate McKenna

Forensic Files

My Lottery Dream Home

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

Dan Shaffer

The Andy Griffith Show

Animal videos on TikTok (Lost my wife to these at first, but now I’m right there with her!)

Anything and everything on Disney +

Najahe Sherman

Love is Blind (Netflix)

Tiger King (Netflix)

Nailed it (Netflix)

Marie Waxel

Bob’s Burgers

M*A*S*H

Hogan's Heroes

Narcos

Better Call Saul

Emily Adelman

Justified

Love Island U.K.

Brooklyn 99 (Hulu)

Ryan Berti

Community (Netflix)

The Last Dance (ESPN)

Sophia Borrelli

The Big Bang Theory

Four Weddings (TLC)

Southern Charm

Ashley Carter

All American (Netflix)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Good Girls (Hulu)

Steven Dilsizian

Family Guy

James Donahoe

Godzilla movies

Mystery Science Theater 3000

SpongeBob SquarePants

Philip Green

The Flash (Netflix)

Law & Order SVU (Hulu)

Scooby Doo Mystery Incorporated (Netflix)

Sierra Phillips

Tiger King (Netflix)

All American (Netflix)

Josh Rayburn

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

American Ninja Warrior (Hulu)

Shark Tank (WAAY 31, CNBC)

Megan Reyna

Glee! (Netflix)

Chopped (Hulu, Food Network)

That 70’s Show (Netflix)

Alexis Scott

Ozark (Netflix)

Money Heist (Netflix)

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (WAAY 31, Netfix)

Regan Spencer

Brooklyn 99 (Hulu)

Suits (Amazon Prime)

Breken Terry

Planet Earth (Disney+, Netflix)

Boy Meets World (Disney+)

The Office

Ashley Thusius

Grey's Anatomy (WAAY 31, Netflix)

Psych (Amazon Prime)

Arrested Development (Netflix)