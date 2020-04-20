Here's what your WAAY 31 friends are watching for escapes from coronavirus

After weeks of extra time at home due to coronavirus restrictions, the staff at WAAY 31 thought you might be running out of things to watch to get mental vacations from thinking and worrying about the pandemic.
Below you’ll find what some of us are watching in case you need some new ideas. Many of them are available in multiple places, so just give the title a quick Google to see where you can watch it.
And we need your ideas, too! Just put them in the comment section of the story below or email them by tapping here.
Kate McKenna
Forensic Files
My Lottery Dream Home
Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)
Dan Shaffer
The Andy Griffith Show
Animal videos on TikTok (Lost my wife to these at first, but now I’m right there with her!)
Anything and everything on Disney +
Najahe Sherman
Love is Blind (Netflix)
Tiger King (Netflix)
Nailed it (Netflix)
Marie Waxel
Bob’s Burgers
M*A*S*H
Hogan's Heroes
Narcos
Better Call Saul
Emily Adelman
Justified
Love Island U.K.
Brooklyn 99 (Hulu)
Ryan Berti
Community (Netflix)
The Last Dance (ESPN)
Sophia Borrelli
The Big Bang Theory
Four Weddings (TLC)
Southern Charm
Ashley Carter
All American (Netflix)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Good Girls (Hulu)
Steven Dilsizian
Family Guy
James Donahoe
Godzilla movies
Mystery Science Theater 3000
SpongeBob SquarePants
Philip Green
The Flash (Netflix)
Law & Order SVU (Hulu)
Scooby Doo Mystery Incorporated (Netflix)
Sierra Phillips
Tiger King (Netflix)
All American (Netflix)
Josh Rayburn
The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)
American Ninja Warrior (Hulu)
Shark Tank (WAAY 31, CNBC)
Megan Reyna
Glee! (Netflix)
Chopped (Hulu, Food Network)
That 70’s Show (Netflix)
Alexis Scott
Ozark (Netflix)
Money Heist (Netflix)
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (WAAY 31, Netfix)
Regan Spencer
Brooklyn 99 (Hulu)
Suits (Amazon Prime)
Breken Terry
Planet Earth (Disney+, Netflix)
Boy Meets World (Disney+)
The Office
Ashley Thusius
Grey's Anatomy (WAAY 31, Netflix)
Psych (Amazon Prime)
Arrested Development (Netflix)
