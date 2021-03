Red Bay Hospital and Russellville Hospital are offering a coronavirus vaccination clinic on Thursday at Calvary Baptist Church, located at 16241 US 43 in Russellville.

Please arrive promptly at your selected appointment time. Masks and social distancing are required at all times. You must be eligible for Phase 1 to Phase 1C.

If you have trouble registering online call 256-332-8676 or 256-386-4747.