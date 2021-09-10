‘Here in Alabama, we don’t put up with that nonsense,’: Ivey to fight Biden Covid-19 vaccine rules

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Friday she and her fellow Republican governors are “united in fighting back” against Covid-19 vaccination mandates from President Joe Biden.

“Here in Alabama, we don’t put up with that nonsense,” Ivey said in a statement released after a call with her other governors.

Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly. Biden has also signed an executive order requiring vaccination for all employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government. No testing opt-out is expected to be included for the executive branch requirement. (Read more HERE and HERE)

On Thursday, Ivey referred to those plans as “outrageous, overreaching mandates” and continued her call for all Alabamians who are able to get a Covid-19 vaccine. (See that full statement HERE)

The Associated Press reported Friday that Biden called some Republican governors “cavalier” for resisting his new federal vaccine requirements.

“Biden also pushed back against Republicans, and some union officials, who have charged that he is overreaching his authority. Asked about potential legal challenges to the new vaccine requirements, Biden responded, ‘Have at it,’ according to the AP’s report.

Here’s Ivey’s full statement from Friday:

“A conference call with Republican governors just wrapped up. President Biden has overreached with these new mandates, and we’re united in fighting back. I’m partnering alongside my conservative colleagues across the country in this fight. This is a fight for businesses, our hardworking men and women, and our American liberties.

“I encourage Alabamians to take the vaccine – have been since the beginning, but we’re never going to mandate it. And we certainly aren’t going to allow Washington, D.C. and this president to tell Alabama what to do. Here in Alabama, we don’t put up with that nonsense.”