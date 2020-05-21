Here are the rules for Alabama's new amended Safer at Home order

Gov. Kay Ivey issued an amended Safer at Home Order on Thursday that includes an expanded list of businesses to reopen.

The order will be effective Friday, May 22, at 5 p.m. through Friday, July 3, at 5 p.m.

The state says new updates under the amended order include the following:

ENTERTAINMENT VENUES (SUCH AS ARCADES, THEATERS, BOWLING ALLEYS) Open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines

ATHLETIC ACTIVITIES Open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines

EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS (Starting June 1 at 5 p.m.) Open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines

CHILD DAY CARE FACILITIES (Starting May 23 at 5 p.m.) Open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines

SUMMER CAMP (Starting May 23 at 5 p.m.) Remain open with rules and guidelines available

The following rules will remain the same: