Here are the rules for Alabama's new amended Safer at Home order

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Gov. Kay Ivey issued an amended Safer at Home Order on Thursday that includes an expanded list of businesses to reopen.
The order will be effective Friday, May 22, at 5 p.m. through Friday, July 3, at 5 p.m.
The state says new updates under the amended order include the following:
- ENTERTAINMENT VENUES (SUCH AS ARCADES, THEATERS, BOWLING ALLEYS) Open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
- ATHLETIC ACTIVITIES Open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
- EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS (Starting June 1 at 5 p.m.) Open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
- CHILD DAY CARE FACILITIES (Starting May 23 at 5 p.m.) Open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
- SUMMER CAMP (Starting May 23 at 5 p.m.) Remain open with rules and guidelines available
The following rules will remain the same:
- INDIVIDUALS Encouraged to stay home and follow good sanitation practices
- EMPLOYERS Businesses may open subject to sanitation and social-distancing guidelines
- RETAIL STORES All retail stores open subject to 50% occupancy rate, social-distancing and sanitation rules
- MEDICAL PROCEDURES Allowed unless prohibited in the future by the State Health Officer to preserve resources necessary to diagnose and treat COVID-19; providers must follow COVID-19-related rules and guidance from state regulatory boards or public health authorities
- SENIOR CITIZEN CENTERS Regular programming still suspended except meals still available through curbside pick-up or delivery
- HOSPITALS AND NURSING HOMES Still must implement policies to restrict visitation
- NON-WORK GATHERINGS Still required to maintain 6 feet of distance between persons not from same household
- RESTAURANTS, BARS AND BREWERIES May open with limited table seating, 6 feet between tables and subject to additional sanitation rules and guidelines
- ATHLETIC FACILITIES (SUCH AS FITNESS CENTERS AND COMMERCIAL GYMS) Athletic facilities may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
- CLOSE-CONTACT SERVICE PROVIDERS Close-contact service providers (such as barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo services) may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
- BEACHES Open with no limit on gatherings. Must maintain 6 feet of separation.