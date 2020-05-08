Here are the rules for Alabama's amended Safer at Home order

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is extending the Safer at Home order and amending it with expanded openings.
The amended Safer at Home order takes effect on May 11 at 5 p.m. and expires on May 22 at 5 p.m.
The following businesses are allowed to reopen under the amended Safer at Home order:
Close-contact service providers: (such as barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo services) may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
Beaches: Open with no limit on gatherings. Must maintain 6 feet of separation
Athletic facilities: (SUCH AS FITNESS CENTERS AND COMMERCIAL GYMS) Athletic facilities may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines. Specified athletic activities are still not allowed
Restaurants, bars and breweries: May open with limited table seating, 6 feet between tables and subject to additional sanitation rules and guidelines
Non-work gatherings: Removing 10 person limit. Still required to maintain 6 feet of distance between persons not from same household
The following measures are staying the same under the amended Safer at Home order:
Individuals: Encouraged to stay home and follow good sanitation practices
Employers: Businesses may open subject to sanitation and social-distancing guidelines; certain higher-risk businesses and activities remain closed
Retail stores: All retail stores open subject to 50% occupancy rate, social-distancing and sanitation rules
Entertainment venues: (SUCH AS NIGHT CLUBS, THEATERS, BOWLING ALLEYS) Still closed
Medical procedures: Allowed unless prohibited in the future by the State Health Officer to preserve resources necessary to diagnose and treat COVID-19; providers must follow COVID-19-related rules and guidance from state regulatory boards or public health authorities
Senior citizen centers: Regular programming still suspended except meals still available through curbside pick-up or delivery
Educational institutions: Still closed to in-person instruction (except for daytime special activities programs)
Child day care facilities: Still must not allow 12 or more children in a room
Hospitals and nursing homes: Still must implement policies to restrict visitation
Related Content
- Here are the rules for Alabama's amended Safer at Home order
- Here are the rules for Alabama's coronavirus ‘Safer At Home’ order
- Alabama stay-at-home order will expire April 30, be followed by ‘safer at home’ order
- North Alabama hospitals resume elective surgeries under new Safer at Home order
- Athens to keep facilities closed, extend other changes during coronavirus Safer At Home order
- Stores reopening at Huntsville’s Bridge Street under new Safer at Home order
- Decatur's Point Mallard Water Park to stay closed under Safer at Home order
- Athens businesses start to reopen, see customers with new safer-at-home order
- Huntsville business owners speak out after first weekend under Safer at Home order
- Madison Co. leaders give residents a 'C' grade for following Safer At Home order