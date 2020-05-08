Here are the rules for Alabama's amended Safer at Home order

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is extending the Safer at Home order and amending it with expanded openings.

The amended Safer at Home order takes effect on May 11 at 5 p.m. and expires on May 22 at 5 p.m.

The following businesses are allowed to reopen under the amended Safer at Home order:

Close-contact service providers: (such as barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo services) may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines

Beaches: Open with no limit on gatherings. Must maintain 6 feet of separation

Athletic facilities: (SUCH AS FITNESS CENTERS AND COMMERCIAL GYMS) Athletic facilities may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines. Specified athletic activities are still not allowed

Restaurants, bars and breweries: May open with limited table seating, 6 feet between tables and subject to additional sanitation rules and guidelines

Non-work gatherings: Removing 10 person limit. Still required to maintain 6 feet of distance between persons not from same household

The following measures are staying the same under the amended Safer at Home order:

Individuals: Encouraged to stay home and follow good sanitation practices

Employers: Businesses may open subject to sanitation and social-distancing guidelines; certain higher-risk businesses and activities remain closed

Retail stores: All retail stores open subject to 50% occupancy rate, social-distancing and sanitation rules

Entertainment venues: (SUCH AS NIGHT CLUBS, THEATERS, BOWLING ALLEYS) Still closed

Medical procedures: Allowed unless prohibited in the future by the State Health Officer to preserve resources necessary to diagnose and treat COVID-19; providers must follow COVID-19-related rules and guidance from state regulatory boards or public health authorities

Senior citizen centers: Regular programming still suspended except meals still available through curbside pick-up or delivery

Educational institutions: Still closed to in-person instruction (except for daytime special activities programs)

Child day care facilities: Still must not allow 12 or more children in a room

Hospitals and nursing homes: Still must implement policies to restrict visitation