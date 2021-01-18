Here are the non-hospital sites you can get the coronavirus vaccine in Alabama

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released a map showing locations in the state where people can receive the coronavirus vaccine.

These are non-hospital sites.

You can access the map HERE and click on "Vaccine Providers" in the bottom left.

In a news release, the department said:

"The state's allocation is minimal, so many sites may not have vaccine on hand. While hospitals in a few areas of the state have begun vaccinating other groups, most hospitals are still working to ensure their frontline workers are vaccinated. Information about hospital vaccine availability will be added later when vaccine is available for additional groups.”