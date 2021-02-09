Here are the North Alabama Walmarts where you can get the coronavirus vaccine

Walmart announced Tuesday that it and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Friday, Feb. 12.

In North Alabama, vaccinations will be offered at stores in Florence, Huntsville, Madison, Muscle Shoals and Russellville.

Missing from the list are any stores cities like Athens or Decatur. The Sand Mountain area in the northeastern part of the North Alabama is not included at all.

Listed below are all the North Alabama locations offering vaccines, as well as the rest of the state.

According to a news release:

Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on allocation as well as state and local guidelines.

The number of vaccinations will be limited and is planned to continue to increase each week.

Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment directly via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available, making it convenient to get vaccinated while allocation lasts.

A membership is not required to get a vaccination at Sam’s Club. In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine.

Click HERE for Walmart appointments and HERE for Sam’s Club.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, neither were taking appointments in North Alabama.

North Alabama stores offering vaccinations

Walmart #4188 1410 FLORENCE BLVD FLORENCE

Walmart #766 3100 HOUGH RD FLORENCE

Walmart #4187 2701 CLOVERDALE ROAD FLORENCE

Walmart #3185 4226 OAKWOOD AVE NW HUNTSVILLE

Sam's Club #4776 5651 HOLMES AVE NW HUNTSVILLE

Walmart #375 3031 MEMORIAL PKWY SW HUNTSVILLE

Walmart #433 2200 SPARKMAN DR NW HUNTSVILLE

Walmart #434 11610 MEMORIAL PKWY SW HUNTSVILLE

Walmart #2690 8650 MADISON BLVD MADISON

Walmart #5703 8580 HWY 72 W MADISON

Walmart #7342 7140 WALL TRIANA HIGHWAY MADISON

Walmart #660 517 AVALON AVE MUSCLE SHOALS

Walmart #403 13675 HIGHWAY 43 RUSSELLVILLE