Herd immunity for Coronavirus could happen as early as May, as late as November

Almost half a million people have received the Coronavirus vaccine in Alabama, but hundreds of thousands more will need the vaccine for the state to reach herd immunity.

We spoke with a representative at HundsonAlpha about when we could see herd immunity.

"The specific percentage for herd immunity is a little tricky. We've got models that estimate what that looks like. And those numbers really run anywhere from 60%, 65 on the low end all the way up to 90%," said Dr. Neil Lamb, HudsonAlpha Vice-President for Educational Outreach.

He says getting the vaccine is the better option for reaching herd immunity.

That is where a high proportion of individuals have resistance to the spread of a virus either through infection or a vaccine.

"The option, vaccine verses waiting to get sick and recover. The vaccine gives you a safer approach with less risk of getting really ill," said Dr. Lamb.

Derica Taylor, a local engineer, doesn't see herd immunity happening right away though.

"I think it just depends on how quickly they roll-out doses," said Taylor.

Taylor is concerned though that the Coronavirus has become a political issue.

"I think it's become kind of a polarizing issue where you're left you view it one way. You're right you view it the other way. I think people need to understand that germs don't care, red or blue," said Taylor.

Dr. Lamb says based on numbers he's seen that if the state is really aggressive with vaccinations we could reach herd immunity in May.

But if vaccinations drag out it might not happen until November.

Dr. Lamb says the state of Alabama right now could have herd immunity anywhere from nine percent to 35% depending on how many people were asymptomatic when they had Coronavirus.