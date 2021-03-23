Helen Keller Hospital to administer coronavirus vaccines after getting first shipment since January

Helen Keller Hospital is administering more coronavirus vaccines after receiving its first shipment since January.

The hospital said on Tuesday that people can schedule appointments now. It’s prepared to administer more than 800 Pfizer vaccinations on Wednesday, March 24, at the Northwest Shoals Community College Patriot Center Gym.

You can sign up for an appointment here. Vaccinations will only be given to those with appointments and who are eligible for Phase 1 to Phase 1C in the state’s allocation plan.