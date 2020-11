Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield has 37 inpatients in its coronavirus intensive care unit on Friday.

This is the highest amount since this summer.

Of those 37 inpatients, 10 are in critical condition.

The hospital started Friday with 26 inpatients in the unit. It reminds people to continue practicing precautions to prevent the virus from spreading, like masking, social distancing and washing hands.

Colbert County has confirmed 2,880 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.