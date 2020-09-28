Hearing set for lawsuit challenging Alabama health order, mandatory masking

A federal judge in Huntsville will hold a hearing on Monday over the state health order.

A lawsuit filed on Sept. 24 claims Alabama’s Safer at Home order and mandatory masking violate parts of the 1st, 5th and 14th amendments.

The defendants are seeking a temporary restraining order to halt the safety mandates and prevent Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris from extending them further. They're represented by former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Alabama Roy Moore.

Three of the plaintiffs are from North Alabama. Monday’s hearing is scheduled to start at 1:15 p.m. at the federal courthouse in Huntsville.

Another lawsuit challenging the masking order was dismissed in August. Read more here