Nurse educator at Huntsville Hospital explains what it's like within COVID-19 units

Nurses, or better known as pandemic superheroes, are tackling the pandemic all over again.

We took a look inside hospital walls to learn more about the health crisis, through the eyes of those on the frontlines.

Heather McAllister is a nurse educator at Huntsville Hospital. She said to be a nurse it takes compassion, whether there's a pandemic or not. For many nurses, a few weeks ago, they thought this pandemic was coming to an end.

"It hit the nurses harder this time just because it's happening again, and we had a little bit of that hope that things were getting better," said McAllister.

As numbers spike, Huntsville Hospital beds are filling up.

"I think there was definitely a celebration when we went to 15 patients, in a week, the total for the entire hospital," said McAllister. "We were like oh my gosh that's amazing, we're finally getting somewhere, this is almost - hate to say it reaching that normal point."

Now, the picture is looking much different. As a nurse educator, McAllister is a shoulder for other nurses to lean on, during their toughest of days.

"The reality is I can't 100% do that," said McAllister. "It's horrible, I wish I could make their day, every day, the best day."

It's not just the physical demands of the job, it's also the mental exhaustion. But, the goal of saving coronavirus victims remains their focus.

"We care so much, I wish these patients knew, these families, we think about them so much even after they leave," said McAllister.

The virus is unmatched.

"Covid patients present like no other patient population, no other disease process that we've seen before, and I think it's hard for people to wrap their minds around," said McAllister.

There's a difference between now and the start of the pandemic. Now, we have vaccines.

"I think it's something that I'm grateful is available, I'm grateful I have that protection," said McAllister. "I think it's something that people need to really consider, especially given what's going on now."

Through it all, McAllister remains in this fight surrounded by other heroes.

On January 21, 2020, the CDC confirmed the first COVID-19 case in the United States. 570 days have passed, but for some nurses, it feels like day one all over again.

"If you're not seeing it every day sometimes it is difficult to understand this is still ongoing - but it is," said McAllister.