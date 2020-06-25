Health officials see more precautionary coronavirus testing in Decatur

More than 150 people showed up at a free coronavirus testing site in Decatur on Thursday.

While plenty of people showed up, we didn’t see many people wearing face masks.

WAAY 31 learned most people getting tested did it as another layer of precaution.

This testing site is actually a self-administered location, meaning a pharmacist gives you a swab and you put it in both of your nostrils for 10 seconds each as that pharmacist guides you through the process. Then, you stick it in a container and cap it up so it can be sent off to a lab.

Some of the pharmacists told us many people who are coming up are those who believe they may have been exposed to coronavirus.

"We've had several that have the potential to have been exposed and we've had several walk-ups that haven't made appointments that just want to come up and get tested," said Marianne Warren, a pharmacist with Kroger Health who helped put together this 3-day long, free, testing site in Decatur.

It ended Thursday, but she called most of the testing is for people who think they could have been indirectly exposed.

That means a family member or a friend of a friend has been exposed, and the person getting tested wants to know they're in the clear.

Warren told us they tested about 500 people in the first three days.

"It's been pretty consistent. We're averaging around 150 tests per day," she said.

And like everyone else in the medical field, Warren said these three things do more to stop coronavirus than testing:

"Wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands," she said.

The pharmacist told us results do come back within two days and that pharmacist will call you with your results.