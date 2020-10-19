Health officials in Morgan County concerned about flu season during coronavirus pandemic

In Morgan County, the number of positive coronavirus cases is back on the rise, and officials say they're getting concerned.

WAAY 31 learned why one Morgan County health official is scared about what this could mean with flu season upon us as well.

Judy Smith with the Alabama Department of Public Health said some have given up on taking proper safety precautions like masking, but with flu season coming, people need to get back on track with following CDC guidelines.

“Our numbers are up, our hospitalizations are up, there’s a whole lot of sick folks," said Smith.

On Monday, Decatur Morgan Hospital had 37 patients who have tested positive for coronavirus or are waiting for their results. Eight are in the ICU and half of those are on a ventilator.

Almost 4,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Morgan County since tracking began in March. The number of cases reported in just the last two weeks makes up about 12% of that total number.

“We’re at flu season. We simply cannot have our hospitals so inundated that we can’t take care of the folks, all of the folks that it needs to take care of," said Smith.

Hospitals are seeing cases of the flu and Smith says people need to continue wearing masks and getting a flu vaccine so hospitals can run smoothly.

“You do what you have to do to get to where you need to be. Every one of these things is a journey in itself. COVID is a journey," said Smith. "The mask is not fun, we hope we’ll have a vaccine, it’s probably going to be next year before it’s available to the general public, but we do what we have to do to protect our own lives and to protect the lives of folks around us.”

On Tuesday, there will be a flu vaccine clinic at Central Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The flu clinic is asking for $5 for flu shots, but if you cannot afford to pay, you won't be turned away.