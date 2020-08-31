Health officials anticipate increased COVID-19 cases from Labor Day

Morgan County health officials said the number of coronavirus cases in the county have increased, and they feel people starting to attend high school football games is behind the rise.

Now, with the long Labor Day holiday weekend approaching, they fear cases could get even worse. They say they know people are going to celebrate the Labor Day holiday this weekend, but they're asking people to social distance and wear masks so the number of positive cases don't rise.

“Our concern right now at public health is what is the third week of September going to look like because of the football games and because of labor day,” said Alabama Department of Public Health Administrator for the Northern District Judy Smith.

In a news conference Monday, she said if people want to continue going to football games and other events, they need to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing.

“We’ve shown that we can do it, we’ve shown that the mask make a difference, we’ve shown that staying apart from folks that might be sick or don’t know that they’re sick makes a difference," said Smith. "So, let’s keep that up so in three weeks from now we’re not having to increase the number of press conferences we do, and we can do what this county needs to do.”