Health departments in Colbert, Lauderdale Counties opening Saturday after winter weather caused delays for coronavirus vaccinations

The health departments in Colbert and Lauderdale Counties will be opening this weekend and rescheduling appointments for people to receive second doses of the coronavirus vaccine. This comes after winter weather forced them to close this week.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says registered individuals have been rescheduled for vaccination on the same day next week on this schedule:

· Persons who were due to come Monday, Feb. 15, are asked to come Monday, Feb. 22.

· People who missed Tuesday, Feb. 16, are asked to come on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

· People who missed Wednesday, Feb. 17, are asked to come on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

· People who missed Thursday, Feb. 18, are asked to come on Thursday, Feb. 25.

· People who missed Friday, Feb. 19, are asked to come on Friday, Feb. 26.

The health departments will also be open for a Saturday clinic, Feb. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow people an additional opportunity to receive their missed doses. They will provide second doses only, and it’s only for those who missed their dose the week of Feb. 14 to Feb. 20.