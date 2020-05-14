Health care professionals get thank you from local boat tour company

Some health care workers and their families got a thank you for all their hard work during the pandemic.

Enjoying some fun in the sun.

Lake and River Fun tours in Guntersville gave free boat rides to the workers and their families Thursday.

Families were given tours of Lake Guntersville .

People who went on the boat rides said they were thankful to have this opportunity.

"It was really nice. It really humbles you. It's a really humbling experience. I feel blessed in the middle of this pandemic," said Carlos and Vanessa Zerpa, health care workers.

The owners of Lake and River Fun say they are booked for this weekend but they do have a waitlist online.

For more information you can go to this website: https://www.lakeandriverfun.com/