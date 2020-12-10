Hazel Green High moving to 100% remote learning due to coronavirus

Hazel Green High School is moving to 100 percent remote learning through Dec. 21, the end of the current semester.

This is due to coronavirus, according to a news release from Superintendent Allen Perkins.

Chromebooks and Mifis will be issued to students who need them.

Remote instruction will be provided through Google Classroom and SchoolsPLP.

Teachers will also be available throughout the day (8:30-3:30) to help students with their work via email and Google Meet.

Google Meetings will also be scheduled for students to receive direct instruction and live help.

Student meals will be served each day from 11:00 AM - Noon.