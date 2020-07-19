Harvest hero surprised and honored by friends and family

A local hero's homecoming, taking place a little differently Sunday because of the coronavirus. First Lieutenant Kai Sasan just got back from a deployment in Afghanistan. Usually he says the family has a BBQ with all his family and friends but because of the virus, that couldn't happen. So instead his friends and family surprised him by having a car parade outside his house Sunday morning in Harvest.

"Means a lot. That is my family right there, so it means a whole bunch. I’m not the whole tearjerker kind of guy, but it definitely brings emotions to me when i see everyone come out and just to see the support," said Kai Sasan, First Lieutenant. Sasan says he is going to enjoy his time home with family before heading back to work.