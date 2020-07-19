Clear

Harvest hero surprised and honored by friends and family

Friends and family surprised him by having a car parade outside his house Sunday morning in Harvest.

Posted: Jul 19, 2020 4:09 PM
Posted By: Sophia Borrelli

A local hero's homecoming, taking place a little differently Sunday because of the coronavirus. First Lieutenant Kai Sasan just got back from a deployment in Afghanistan. Usually he says the family has a BBQ with all his family and friends but because of the virus, that couldn't happen. So instead his friends and family surprised him by having a car parade outside his house Sunday morning in Harvest.

"Means a lot. That is my family right there, so it means a whole bunch. I’m not the whole tearjerker kind of guy, but it definitely brings emotions to me when i see everyone come out and just to see the support," said Kai Sasan, First Lieutenant. Sasan says he is going to enjoy his time home with family before heading back to work.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 99°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 62111

Reported Deaths: 1232
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson8400183
Mobile5899161
Montgomery4985123
Madison332314
Tuscaloosa306855
Marshall228419
Shelby214827
Lee196038
Baldwin179614
Morgan162210
DeKalb12717
Etowah126415
Walker122650
Elmore122227
Dallas110113
Unassigned105433
Franklin101116
Russell8850
Limestone8145
Autauga81020
Cullman7747
Houston7738
St. Clair7634
Chambers73033
Lauderdale7308
Calhoun7246
Colbert7029
Tallapoosa69072
Butler67132
Escambia59413
Talladega5678
Jackson5463
Pike5336
Covington52016
Coffee5194
Lowndes51123
Dale5033
Barbour4653
Chilton4273
Blount4211
Marengo41311
Marion40916
Hale39323
Bullock39210
Clarke3767
Wilcox3419
Winston3418
Sumter31513
Perry3123
Monroe3103
Randolph30010
Pickens2997
Conecuh2799
Bibb2602
Macon24810
Choctaw23512
Greene2179
Washington1989
Lawrence1830
Henry1813
Cherokee1587
Crenshaw1513
Geneva1340
Fayette1175
Lamar1171
Clay1082
Cleburne721
Coosa691
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 76336

Reported Deaths: 838
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby16224241
Davidson15711166
Rutherford439741
Hamilton414440
Williamson244918
Sumner242660
Knox219618
Out of TN197510
Wilson155318
Trousdale15436
Putnam12047
Bradley11777
Unassigned11751
Montgomery11338
Robertson110514
Sevier10774
Tipton7928
Lake6990
Macon6998
Bedford67310
Hamblen6436
Bledsoe6391
Maury6064
Hardeman5307
Blount5096
Madison4792
Fayette4547
Loudon3943
Rhea3810
Washington3790
Sullivan3726
Dickson3700
Cheatham3584
Dyer3583
McMinn35419
Gibson2961
Lawrence2886
Anderson2772
Jefferson2561
Cumberland2526
Lauderdale2445
Warren2153
Smith2122
Cocke2021
Greene1963
Hardin1947
Coffee1820
Haywood1794
Giles1772
Monroe1767
Obion1643
Carter1622
Marshall1552
Henderson1530
McNairy1531
Franklin1463
Wayne1430
Hickman1390
DeKalb1380
Lincoln1320
Hawkins1312
White1233
Marion1214
Roane1180
Chester1100
Claiborne1100
Weakley991
Crockett933
Campbell921
Overton901
Carroll732
Grundy722
Jackson720
Grainger710
Cannon690
Unicoi660
Polk640
Sequatchie610
Henry600
Humphreys602
Decatur530
Johnson510
Perry490
Meigs470
Union410
Fentress400
Morgan401
Stewart370
Scott340
Clay330
Houston290
Moore280
Benton261
Hancock250
Lewis150
Van Buren140
Pickett101

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events