Hartselle, Muscle Shoals, Lauderdale County schools closing Tuesday due to coronavirus

Schools in the Hartselle, Muscle Shoals and Lauderdale County school systems are closing starting on Tuesday.
This is one day ahead of Alabama’s mandatory statewide public school system closure that begins Thursday and lasts through April 3.
For a list of all school systems deviating from Gov. Kay Ivey’s orders by dismissing students before the end of Wednesday, TAP HERE
