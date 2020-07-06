Hartselle Mayor not considering mask ordinance

While cities across North Alabama are considering mask ordinances, Hartselle mayor, Randy Garrison says he is not.

Garrison says even though Coronavirus cases are rising, he doesn't think a mask mandate is needed in Hartselle.

He says if numbers continue to rise, he will look to the state to decide what steps need to be taken.

He tells WAAY 31 if a mask mandate were put in place, he's not sure how it would be enforced.

"The policeman are busy anyway. I can't imagine adding that to what they are already doing. They may need to handle an emergency whereas someone is calling saying so and so isn't reading a mask," said Garrison.

Garrison says he is encouraging people to wear masks in public places and he will be keeping an eye on Morgan County's Coronavirus numbers over the next few weeks.