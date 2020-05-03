Clear
Hartselle Mayor asks Govenor Ivey to allow restaurants and other small businesses to re-open

Mayor Randy Garrison sent a letter to the governor Friday evening, saying "Many of these folks are barely holding on and another two weeks could result in a make or break situation."

Posted: May 3, 2020 4:17 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

The mayor of Hartselle is asking Governor Kay Ivey to open up restaurants and salons in areas with fewer Coronavirus cases.

In downtown Hartselle, restaurants are either doing curbside pickup or are completely closed. Many business owners tell WAAY 31 they are struggling to make ends meet and they agree with the mayor's call to reopen.

"Very fortunate and blessed to have a drive-thru," said owner of Dari-Delite, Kyle Mims.

Kyle Mims owns Dari-Delite. He says his restaurant is surviving thanks to loyal customers.

"They have really shown us and blessed us with a lot of love," said Mims.

He says other restaurants and businesses in Hartselle haven't been doing so well.

"I feel sorry for them. I can relate and i know what they're going through and it's a tough time. This is one of the toughest industries to make a living in," said Mims.

Mims wants to see restaurant dining rooms open back up as soon as possible.

"It's just going to be good for the economy and good for the city of Hartselle," said Mims.

Hartselle Mayor, Randy Garrison, is asking the governor to allow mom and pop businesses and local restaurants to reopen.
In an email, he says "So many of these folks operate on a tight budget and losing over a month of sales could jeopardize their ability to survive at all."

"All areas in the state are not the same. Our numbers are not as high here as in some other areas and i would like her to consider not doing an overall blanket statement for everyone," said Garrison.

Garrison believes restaurants and small businesses can now open up safely.

"They all have plans in place for social distancing and also to make sure people are far enough apart as far as sanitizing and taking care of all of the precautions," said Garrison.

"At one point in time someone has to take the first step and I'm willing to do that," said Mims.

Mayor Garrison says he hopes to hear back from Governor Ivey by the end of this week.

