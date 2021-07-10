Hands Across Decatur offers free lunches to people in need on the weekends

People are experiencing homelessness all across the country, including here in North Alabama.

Hands Across Decatur (HAD) is stepping up and now offering free to-go lunches on the weekend to help people in need.

HAD understands that anyone can experience homelessness at any time, including someone's family, friends, and neighbors. That's why they make sure nobody who walks through their doors is looked down upon or treated differently.

Their volunteers understand that everyone needs a little bit of help at times.

“They’re treated just with the respect that you would treat anyone, and I think that’s the key to really anything because most people, I think the pandemic showed a lot of people that you don’t know just how close you are to losing everything," said Brad Johnson.

Johnson knows what it's like to need help. At one point he was experiencing homelessness and would come to HAD.

Now, he's a volunteer.

Johnson is a prime example, things can turn around.

“What people really need to understand that even though you may be this way now, there is always hope for the future that things can and will get better," he said.

The community is especially in need. The Salvation Army is closed for a couple of weeks for renovations.

The Executive Director for HAD, Sue Terrell, said they're stepping up to make sure anyone who's struggling financially doesn't have to sacrifice one need for the other.

“Some have a roof over their head and they have to choose: be off the street, or eat. So, they can be off the street and come here to eat," she said.

They will be offering free to-go lunches on the weekends while there is still a need.

HAD is asking for volunteers or people to donate some food or supplies, so they can continue helping fellow members of the community.