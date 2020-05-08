Hampton Cove CrossFit prepares to open next week following Governor Ivey adjusted health order

We have more information on how a local Huntsville gym is preparing to reopen, after Governor Kay Ivey adjusted the coronavirus Safer At Home order lifted restrictions on athletic facilities.

Jon Cummings has owned Hampton Cove CrossFit for three years. He says having to close gym was difficult, especially financially. He didn't expect to hear the good news this soon.

"Honestly, from a business stand point, they've been pretty tough. We're not bringing in any money but our expenses are still the same," Cummings said.

The bills keep coming in, but the revenue stream has been on hold for multiple weeks because of the coronavirus. Friday morning, Cummings got a phone call from one of his gym coaches, asking if he heard the wait is soon over.

"For one I was like pinch me, is this really happening? But honestly we were expecting to be open on the 15th through the 18th, somewhere in that window," Cummings said.

Cummings expected to open once the safer at home order expired on May 15th, but they now can open Monday at 5 pm. Cummings says they will open their first gym class Tuesday morning at 5:30. In the gym, social distancing is standard.

"Alot of times we are cycling barbells, swinging kettlebells, and that nature so members of the gym are kind of already accustomed to giving people their space," Cummings said.

WAAY31 is told things were not easy to clean, like old gym mats, have been removed. The water fountain in the gym is now off limits as well. Equipment will be cleaned and disinfected before and after each class. Children will still not be allowed inside, for safety reasons.

"We're going to have the adult classes only, we're going to see how that goes for about two weeks or so and then reevaluate so for the crossfit kids program that may start up June 1st, but we're just going to have to wait and see," Cummings said.

Hampton Cove CrossFit customers are already anxious to get back into the gym. This weekend will be all about preparing for the opening.