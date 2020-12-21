Huntsville Emergency Medical Services paramedics share their experience with the coronavirus

Across the country, people are getting ready to celebrate the holidays this week. Health officials are worried about a potential increase in positive COVID-19 cases if people don't follow CDC guidelines.

WAAY 31 learned what two Huntsville paramedics endured when they had the coronavirus.

Jean Humphrey and David Drake are two young and seemingly healthy paramedics. They initially thought they'd feel fine if they were to get the coronavirus, but that wasn't the case.

"It hit me like a ton of bricks," said Humphrey.

"I would liken it to being tortured, just in terms of the body pain, it was very excruciating," said Drake.

Humphrey said the first symptom she experienced was shortness of breath. Her symptoms later escalated to feeling too sick to leave bed for a week.

“I hurt everywhere, from head to toe," she said. "Muscle aches I have never felt in my life, but it is incredibly lonely and you’re extremely isolated, and for me at my young age, it was hard.”

Humphrey said she suffered from fatigue for two months after she tested negative for the coronavirus.

Drake tested positive for the virus in November. He felt severely sick for three weeks and his health is still not back to normal.

“You could be a 70-year-old with COPD and a heart condition, and you could be fine, or, you could be a 21-year-old bodybuilder and it could end up putting you in the hospital, or worse, it could kill you," he said.

Drake said the coronavirus seems to severely affect people at random. So, it's important to protect yourself and others from the virus by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services wants to remind you to follow CDC guidelines with the upcoming holidays.