Guntersville hair salon owners prepare to reopen

Certain businesses will be able to reopen in Alabama on Monday at 5 p.m., including hair salons.

At the Classic Touch Hair Center, chairs have sat empty since March 28. That will soon change as owner Beverly Norrell says she's excited to hear the governor is letting salons reopen again on Monday. She told WAAY 31 finances have been tough.

"Scraping here or there just to try to pay bills. We still have bills here. We still have bills at home," said Norrell.

Norrell says the salon is ready for their clients, who are like family, to come back.

"We have to sanitize everything that we do after each customer, so as far as that goes, I mean we’re ready to open," said Norrell.

Norrell says they will be following social distancing guidelines and already have signs telling customers what their staff is doing to keep them safe. She says she really couldn't afford to be closed for much longer.

"That’s why it’s so important for us to get back to work, is so we can feed our families and pay our bills," said Norrell.

Norrell tells WAAY 31 the Classic Touch Hair Center will be open on Monday with the necessary safety measures in place.