Guntersville Lake HydroFest cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

The Marshall County Convention and Visitors Bureau has cancelled this year’s Guntersville Lake HydroFest due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The bureau set a June 26-27, 2021 date for next year. It issued this statement Monday morning about the cancellation:

After much discussion, the Marshall County CVB Board of Directors made the decision to cancel this summer’s Guntersville Lake HydroFest and set a June 26-27, 2021 date for the exciting racing weekend next year.

“Due to the impact of COVID-19 on our nation, we have made the tough decision to cancel the 2020 Guntersville Lake HydroFest. We will miss hosting this exciting weekend of racing on the lake, but we are already looking forward to next summer. We hope you will mark your calendars for June 26-27, 2021 and join us for the race for the Southern Cup,” said Katy Norton, president of the Marshall County CVB.

2019 HydroFest proved a success with the weekend crowd reaching 20,000 and economic impact reported at more than $2.2 million for Marshall County. While financial challenges and travel restrictions have halted the planning process for 2020, the organization said they are committed to bringing the event back to the lake in 2021.

“We are experiencing difficult times. Many of the businesses who faithfully support HydroFest through sponsorships, are going to need to focus on reopening and rebuilding. We do not want to place an additional strain on our community,” said Norton. “We also recognize that this event brings visitors and dollars to our county, and that is the reason we went ahead and set a date for 2021. We want our community, our fans and our volunteers to know that we are looking to the next year and the next race.”

Norton said both H1 Unlimited and Powerboat Nationals – the two racing organizations – are supporting the decision to cancel 2020 and move forward with 2021. Norton said ticket refunds will begin immediately for those who have already purchased personal tent spaces and tickets. She confirmed that most of the sponsors who have already committed to this summer’s event are remaining with the organization for 2021.

“We want all of our supporters from across our nation to have the opportunity to come and enjoy the weekend - stress free and healthy! So, stay well and stay positive. And, join us for 2021 Guntersville Lake HydroFest - an extreme event on the South's Fastest Water,” Norton said.

For more information, visit guntersvillelakehydrofest.com. Those with questions can contact the CVB at 256-582-7015.