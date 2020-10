Guntersville High School is moving to virtual learning only on Thursday due to coronavirus.

The virtual-only period will end on Nov. 11.

Guntersville City Schools Superintendent Brett Stanton said in a statement on Wednesday that this is “due to key faculty and staff at Guntersville High School being diagnosed and/or in 'close contact' to someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.”

Students doing traditional learning will be allowed to return to the high school on Nov 12.