Guntersville City Schools to start in-person classes Aug. 6

Guntersville City Schools are set to start class Aug. 6. They'll be held in person.

Superintendent Brett Stanton made the announcement on Tuesday in a letter posted to the district’s Facebook page. It says teachers will return before students on Aug. 3.

Stanton said the plan is subject to change because of uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic. He also said they are working to adhere to state and CDC health guidelines.

“With this being stated, please know because of the ongoing uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 Pandemic the decisions being made today may change based upon the spread and/or infection rates within our community over the upcoming weeks,” he said in Tuesday's announcement.

It’s unclear currently if the district will offer remote or blended learning options for the 2020-2021 school year.

You can read Stanton’s full letter below: