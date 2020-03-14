Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Guntersville City Schools closing Monday, before mandatory statewide coronavirus shutdown

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday that all Alabama public schools would be in session Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and then closed Thursday through April 3 as part of the state's effort to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 5:22 PM
Updated: Mar 14, 2020 5:52 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Guntersville City Schools will close starting Monday, before Alabama's mandatory public school shutdown.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday that all Alabama public schools would be in session Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and then closed Thursday through April 3 as part of the state's effort to fight the spread of coronavirus.

In a Facebook post Saturday, Guntersville schools said schools will close Monday, but 12-month employees must report to the Central Office.

Read more coronavirus stories and sign up for WAAY 31's coronavirus newsletter here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events