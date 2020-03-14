Guntersville City Schools closing Monday, before mandatory statewide coronavirus shutdown

Guntersville City Schools will close starting Monday, before Alabama's mandatory public school shutdown.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday that all Alabama public schools would be in session Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and then closed Thursday through April 3 as part of the state's effort to fight the spread of coronavirus.
In a Facebook post Saturday, Guntersville schools said schools will close Monday, but 12-month employees must report to the Central Office.
