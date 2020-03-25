Group in North Alabama needs help making homemade masks to fight coronavirus

With the need for medical supplies, there is a group here in North Alabama who are making homemade masks for anyone who wants the extra security.

Nurses, grocery store employees, nursing care workers, you name it.

If you can sew, you can help people in your community during this coronavirus pandemic.

There is a group on Facebook called Making Safety Masks for the Front Line North East Alabama COVID-19.

Felicia Jones is the organizer.

"Our nurses just don’t have the protective equipment that we need and that they can use the homemade covers to put over their issues covers to keep them cleaner to keep it safer for them as well as people they are treating," said Felicia Jones, organizer.

Jean Mason lives in Eva, Alabama and showed WAAY 31 how to make the masks.

"I cut my strips, sew them together, turn them and cut them together and then you wind up with a seven one square. And you plead it and put elastic in the ends and one in 5 minutes," said Jean Mason, makes homemade masks.

Mason says by Wednesday night she will have made more than three hundred of these homemade masks and she doesn't plan on stopping.

"We just do what we can and we need people helping," said Jean Mason, makes homemade masks.

Jones says anyone can join the group to learn how to help.

She said all of the masks she collects are cleaned and donated to local people in the community who need them.

"It was a need and I’ve always had the the heart if you see a need, you fill a need and if you wait for somebody else to do it, it’s not going to get filled," said Felicia Jones, organizer.

Earlier this week, the CEO of Huntsville Hospital said he saw people at the hospital in homemade masks.

He said any little bit helps.

If you would like to help, here is a link to the Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/202465181025460/