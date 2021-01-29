Grissom High School transitions to remote learning with more than 200 people in quarantine

Grissom High School is temporarily transitioning to remote learning.

It’s beginning Monday, Feb. 1 through Friday, Feb. 5. Traditional students will return Monday, Feb. 8.

Huntsville City Schools says the decision was based on several factors, including the number of positive COVID-19 cases, the number of students and staff members in quarantine and staffing availability.

Grissom will serve curbside meals for students on weekdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

According to the Huntsville City Schools coronavirus dashboard, Grissom currently has 210 people quarantining and 21 positive cases in the last 14 days.