Griffon Aerospace in Madison closed after employee coronavirus case

Griffon Aerospace in Madison is closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement provided by the company says it has been and will continue to follow CDC and state guidelines to protect employees.

A sign on the business’s door says it’s closed until June 25.

See the statement from the business below:

"A single employee tested positive at Griffon Aerospace. We have been and continue to follow CDC/state guidelines to protect our employees. Our employees’ health and safety are chief concerns. We will continue to implement measures that are recommended by the CDC and state health officials."