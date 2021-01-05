Grammy Awards postponed due to coronavirus

The Grammy Awards set for March 21 have been postponed due to coronavirus.

See the full statement below:

“After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host, and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd GRAMMY Awards to March 21, 2021. The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show.

"We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors, and especially this year's nominees for their understanding, patience, and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times.”

Harvey Mason jr., Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy

Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events and Alternative Programming, CBS

Ben Winston, GRAMMY Awards Executive Producer, Fulwell 73 Productions