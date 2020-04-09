Governor's office launches coronavirus search engine

The State of Alabama now has a search engine dedicated to answering residents' questions about the coronavirus.
On Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey announced the launch of the resource site, which can be accessed through altogetheralabama.org or directly at covid19.alabama.gov.
Ivey's office partnered with the cloud computing service Yext to create the website.
"We are indebted to Yext for generously offering its resources and innovative technology to support the crucial job of keeping our state informed during this pandemic. Simply put, current information can be lifesaving and this resource will prove invaluable to all who use it," said Ivey in a statement.
The website allows users to ask questions about the coronavirus and get answers in real time.
"During a global crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, accurate answers can be a matter of life and death,” said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. “With Yext Answers, we can help every government organization deliver that critical information and save as many lives as possible."
The search engine is designed to complement the work of the Alabama Department of Public Health.
