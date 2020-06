Gov. Kay Ivey is holding a news conference on Tuesday at 10 a.m. to provide an update about the state’s coronavirus response.

Ivey is expected to address the current Safer at Home order that’s set to expire on Friday at 5 p.m. We also expect to hear from State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Rep. Dexter Grimsley and Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon.

